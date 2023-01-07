Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas State 13-1; Baylor 10-4

What to Know

The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #19 Baylor Bears since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. K-State is on the road again Saturday and plays against the Bears at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Ferrell Center. K-State should still be riding high after a win, while Baylor will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between K-State and the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as K-State wrapped it up with a 116-103 victory on the road. The Wildcats' guard Markquis Nowell was on fire, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 36 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Baylor entered their contest against the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Bears lost 88-87 to TCU on a last-minute half-court bomb from TCU's forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. with 0:04 remaining. The losing side was boosted by guard Keyonte George, who had 27 points along with six rebounds.

K-State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Wildcats' win brought them up to 13-1 while Baylor's defeat pulled them down to 10-4. K-State is 11-1 after wins this season, and Baylor is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.50

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won ten out of their last 16 games against Kansas State.