Who's Playing

McNeese State @ No. 7 Baylor

Current Records: McNeese State 2-3; Baylor 4-1

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the #7 Baylor Bears at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Ferrell Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

McNeese State beat the Lamar Cardinals 66-57 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bears didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, but they still walked away with an 80-75 win. Baylor can attribute much of their success to guard LJ Cryer, who had 28 points, and guard Adam Flagler, who had 22 points along with six boards.

The Cowboys are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought McNeese State up to 2-3 and Baylor to 4-1. McNeese State is 0-1 after wins this season, the Bears 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 34-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 33-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.