How to watch Baylor vs. Ohio: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 24 Baylor (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Baylor 2-1; Ohio 3-1

What to Know

The #24 Baylor Bears will take on the Ohio Bobcats at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Baylor has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Bears took down the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 72-63 last Friday. Five players on the Bears scored in the double digits: G Jared Butler (15), G MaCio Teague (12), F Freddie Gillespie (11), G Devonte Bandoo (11), and G Mark Vital (10).

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Ohio, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 78-54 defeat to the Villanova Wildcats.

This next game looks promising for Baylor, who are favored by a full 14 points. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Baylor can repeat their recent success or if Ohio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 14-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.