How to watch Baylor vs. Ohio: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Baylor vs. Ohio basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Baylor (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Baylor 2-1; Ohio 3-1
What to Know
The #24 Baylor Bears will take on the Ohio Bobcats at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Baylor has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Bears took down the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 72-63 last Friday. Five players on the Bears scored in the double digits: G Jared Butler (15), G MaCio Teague (12), F Freddie Gillespie (11), G Devonte Bandoo (11), and G Mark Vital (10).
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Ohio, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 78-54 defeat to the Villanova Wildcats.
This next game looks promising for Baylor, who are favored by a full 14 points. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Baylor's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Baylor can repeat their recent success or if Ohio bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a big 14-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
