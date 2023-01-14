Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Baylor

Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-7; Baylor 11-5

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 3-12 against the Baylor Bears since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Cowboys and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oklahoma State winning the first 61-54 on the road and Baylor taking the second 66-64.

Oklahoma State came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 65-57. One thing holding Oklahoma State back was the mediocre play of guard Bryce Thompson, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor snuck past the Mountaineers with an 83-78 victory. Among those leading the charge for Baylor was guard Keyonte George, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and seven boards.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Oklahoma State is now 9-7 while Baylor sits at 11-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma State ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.8 on average. But the Bears come into the game boasting the 26th most points per game in college basketball at 81. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Bears are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma State.