Who's Playing

Texas @ Baylor

Current Records: Texas 22-6; Baylor 20-8

What to Know

The #8 Texas Longhorns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas and the #9 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ferrell Center. The Longhorns will be strutting in after a victory while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. Texas had enough points to win and then some against Iowa State, taking their contest 72-54. Guard Tyrese Hunter (15 points), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (15 points), and guard Marcus Carr (13 points) were the top scorers for Texas.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 75-65. Guard Adam Flagler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only four points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

The Longhorns are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Baylor in the teams' previous meeting last month, but they still walked away with a 76-71 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $85.00

Odds

The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Texas.