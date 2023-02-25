Who's Playing

Texas @ Baylor

Current Records: Texas 22-6; Baylor 20-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #9 Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the #8 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ferrell Center. Baylor is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Baylor came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 75-65. Guard Adam Flagler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only four points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. Texas had enough points to win and then some against Iowa State, taking their contest 72-54. Guard Tyrese Hunter (15 points), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (15 points), and guard Marcus Carr (13 points) were the top scorers for the Longhorns.

Texas' win lifted them to 22-6 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 20-8. We'll see if Texas can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Texas.