Who's Playing
Texas @ Baylor
Current Records: Texas 22-6; Baylor 20-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #9 Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the #8 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ferrell Center. Baylor is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Baylor came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 75-65. Guard Adam Flagler had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only four points on 1-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. Texas had enough points to win and then some against Iowa State, taking their contest 72-54. Guard Tyrese Hunter (15 points), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (15 points), and guard Marcus Carr (13 points) were the top scorers for the Longhorns.
Texas' win lifted them to 22-6 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 20-8. We'll see if Texas can repeat their recent success or if the Bears bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Baylor have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Texas.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Texas 76 vs. Baylor 71
- Feb 28, 2022 - Baylor 68 vs. Texas 61
- Feb 12, 2022 - Baylor 80 vs. Texas 63
- Feb 02, 2021 - Baylor 83 vs. Texas 69
- Feb 10, 2020 - Baylor 52 vs. Texas 45
- Jan 04, 2020 - Baylor 59 vs. Texas 44
- Feb 27, 2019 - Baylor 84 vs. Texas 83
- Feb 06, 2019 - Texas 84 vs. Baylor 72
- Feb 12, 2018 - Baylor 74 vs. Texas 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - Baylor 69 vs. Texas 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - Baylor 75 vs. Texas 64
- Jan 17, 2017 - Baylor 74 vs. Texas 64
- Mar 10, 2016 - Baylor 75 vs. Texas 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Baylor 78 vs. Texas 64
- Feb 01, 2016 - Texas 67 vs. Baylor 59