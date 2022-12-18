Who's Playing

Washington State @ No. 11 Baylor

Current Records: Washington State 4-5; Baylor 7-2

What to Know

The #11 Baylor Bears will take on the Washington State Cougars at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Bears will be strutting in after a win while Washington State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Baylor took their matchup against the Tarleton State Texans two weeks ago by a conclusive 80-57 score. Baylor's guard Keyonte George looked sharp as he had 22 points and six assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Washington State as they fell 74-70 to the UNLV Rebels last week. Guard TJ Bamba (20 points) was the top scorer for Washington State.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Baylor's victory brought them up to 7-2 while the Cougars' loss pulled them down to 4-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Baylor enters the contest with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Washington State is 30th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington State.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.