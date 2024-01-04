Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Austin Peay 7-8, Bellarmine 4-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Bellarmine is heading back home. The Bellarmine Knights and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Bellarmine pushed their score all the way to 85 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 90-85 to the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Governors couldn't handle the Tigers on Saturday and fell 81-70.

The losing side was boosted by Dezi Jones, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Even though they lost, Austin Peay were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Knights bumped their record down to 4-11 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.8 points per game. As for the Governors, they now have a losing record at 7-8.

Bellarmine was able to grind out a solid victory over Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 56-45. Does Bellarmine have another victory up their sleeve, or will Austin Peay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.