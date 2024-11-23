Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-3, Bellarmine 0-5

The Bowling Green Falcons will face off against the Bellarmine Knights at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. Despite being away, the Falcons are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Tuesday, Bowling Green earned a 76-68 win over Niagara.

Bowling Green got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Marcus Johnson out in front who went 10 for 11 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds. Johnson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Derrick Butler was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 16 points.

Even though they won, Bowling Green struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Louisville on the road and fell 100-68. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-27.

Ben Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (47.6%).

Bowling Green's win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.

Bowling Green ended up a good deal behind Bellarmine when the teams last played back in November of 2023, losing 85-67. Can Bowling Green avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bowling Green is a 3.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.