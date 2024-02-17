Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 14-11, Bellarmine 6-20

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Knights Hall. Bellarmine does have the home-court advantage, but Eastern Kentucky is expected to win by 6.5 points.

Last Wednesday, the Colonels beat the Cougars 86-73.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 63-52 to the Eagles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-5) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Colonels' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-11. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-20 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Eastern Kentucky's sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

Eastern Kentucky was able to grind out a solid victory over the Knights in their previous meeting back in January, winning 82-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Bellarmine.