Current Records: FGCU 10-9, Bellarmine 3-16

What to Know

FGCU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knights Hall. The Knights took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Eagles, who come in off a win.

FGCU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 151.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Queens by a score of 60-47 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They fell just short of Eastern Kentucky by a score of 72-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Knights have suffered since November 13, 2024.

FGCU's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9. As for Bellarmine, their loss dropped their record down to 3-16.

While only FGCU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be Bellarmine's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-7 against the spread).

FGCU beat Bellarmine 63-52 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for FGCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

FGCU is a big 11.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Bellarmine has won 5 out of their last 6 games against FGCU.