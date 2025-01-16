Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Lipscomb 11-6, Bellarmine 3-14

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Lipscomb Bisons and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knights Hall. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Lipscomb will head into Saturday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a two-point defeat in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against Western Georgia on Saturday. Everything went Lipscomb's way against Western Georgia as Lipscomb made off with an 86-67 win. The Bisons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 98-83 bruising from North Florida. That's two games in a row now that the Knights have lost by exactly 15 points.

Lipscomb is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-14.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Lipscomb has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5. Given Lipscomb's sizable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lipscomb strolled past Bellarmine when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a score of 90-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Bellarmine.