Halftime Report

N. Alabama is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-37 lead against Bellarmine.

If N. Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-15 in no time. On the other hand, Bellarmine will have to make due with a 7-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: N. Alabama 13-15, Bellarmine 7-21

How To Watch

What to Know

Bellarmine will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. N. Alabama took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Bellarmine, who comes in off a win.

Bellarmine can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-65 win over the Bears.

Meanwhile, N. Alabama suffered their closest defeat since November 22, 2023 on Thursday. They fell just short of the Colonels by a score of 75-72. N. Alabama has struggled against the Colonels recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Knights' victory bumped their record up to 7-21. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season.

Bellarmine lost to the Lions at home by a decisive 69-53 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Will Bellarmine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Alabama is a 3-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 5 out of their last 7 games against N. Alabama.