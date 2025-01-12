Halftime Report

North Florida is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 46-37 lead against Bellarmine.

North Florida entered the matchup with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Bellarmine hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: North Florida 7-9, Bellarmine 3-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Ospreys and six for the Knights.

North Florida will face Bellarmine after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Thursday which, to be fair, was an imposing 168.5 points. North Florida took a 79-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Eastern Kentucky.

Even though they lost, North Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine lost to Jacksonville at home by a decisive 74-59 margin on Thursday.

North Florida's loss dropped their record down to 7-9. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: North Florida has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, North Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

North Florida is a 5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bellarmine and North Florida both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.