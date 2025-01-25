Who's Playing
Stetson Hatters @ Bellarmine Knights
Current Records: Stetson 6-14, Bellarmine 3-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
What to Know
Stetson and Bellarmine are an even 3-3 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. The Knights are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hatters in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Stetson is coming into the game on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight wins. They pulled ahead with a 67-66 photo finish over Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.
Even though they won, Stetson struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Eastern Kentucky pulled down 20.
Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their tenth straight loss. The match between them and FGCU wasn't particularly close, with Bellarmine falling 77-61.
Stetson's victory bumped their record up to 6-14. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-17.
Stetson was able to grind out a solid win over Bellarmine when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 84-77. Does Stetson have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bellarmine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Bellarmine is a slight 1-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
Bellarmine and Stetson both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- Feb 07, 2024 - Stetson 84 vs. Bellarmine 77
- Jan 12, 2023 - Stetson 80 vs. Bellarmine 51
- Jan 27, 2022 - Bellarmine 72 vs. Stetson 47
- Mar 04, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Bellarmine 70
- Jan 23, 2021 - Bellarmine 76 vs. Stetson 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - Bellarmine 67 vs. Stetson 62