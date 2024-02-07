Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Stetson 14-10, Bellarmine 6-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Stetson Hatters and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 7th at Freedom Hall. Stetson will be strutting in after a win while the Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stetson ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-62 win over the Bears.

Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Royals on Saturday and fell 85-75.

The Hatters are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-18 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Stetson against the Knights in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 80-51 win. With Stetson ahead 40-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Stetson.