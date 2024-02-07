Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Stetson 14-10, Bellarmine 6-18

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Stetson Hatters and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 7th at Freedom Hall. Stetson will be strutting in after a win while the Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stetson ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-62 win over the Bears.

Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Royals on Saturday and fell 85-75.

The Hatters are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-18 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Stetson against the Knights in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the squad secured a 80-51 win. With Stetson ahead 40-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Stetson.

  • Jan 12, 2023 - Stetson 80 vs. Bellarmine 51
  • Jan 27, 2022 - Bellarmine 72 vs. Stetson 47
  • Mar 04, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Bellarmine 70
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Bellarmine 76 vs. Stetson 65
  • Jan 22, 2021 - Bellarmine 67 vs. Stetson 62