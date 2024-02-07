Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Stetson 14-10, Bellarmine 6-18

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Stetson Hatters and the Bellarmine Knights are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 7th at Freedom Hall. Bellarmine does have the home-court advantage, but Stetson is expected to win by 3.5 points.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Stetson ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They walked away with a 73-62 victory over the Bears.

Meanwhile, the Knights couldn't handle the Royals on Saturday and fell 85-75.

The Hatters have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season. As for the Knights, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-18 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Stetson against the Knights in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as the team secured a 80-51 victory. With Stetson ahead 40-19 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Stetson is a 3.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hatters, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Stetson.