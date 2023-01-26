Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 13-8; Bellarmine 9-12

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Knights and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bellarmine winning the first 66-61 at home and Eastern Kentucky taking the second 72-58.

Bellarmine found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 69-49 punch to the gut against the Lipscomb Bisons this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky strolled past the Austin Peay Governors with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 74-59.

Bellarmine is now 9-12 while the Colonels sit at 13-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Knights are stumbling into the contest with the 21st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. Eastern Kentucky's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 79.7 points per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky both have one win in their last two games.