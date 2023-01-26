Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 13-8; Bellarmine 9-12

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bellarmine and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Freedom Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Knights winning the first 66-61 at home and Eastern Kentucky taking the second 72-58.

Bellarmine found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 69-49 punch to the gut against the Lipscomb Bisons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky didn't have too much trouble with the Austin Peay Governors on the road on Saturday as they won 74-59.

Bellarmine is now 9-12 while the Colonels sit at 13-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights are stumbling into the contest with the 21st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. Eastern Kentucky's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 79.7 points per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky both have one win in their last two games.