Who's Playing

Kennesaw State @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Kennesaw State 17-6; Bellarmine 10-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Kennesaw State Owls will be on the road. The Owls and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. Kennesaw State will be strutting in after a win while Bellarmine will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State enjoyed a cozy 85-72 victory over Lipscomb.

Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past Saturday, falling 73-63.

The Owls' victory brought them up to 17-6 while Bellarmine's loss pulled them down to 10-13. Kennesaw State is 11-5 after wins this year, and Bellarmine is 6-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won two out of their last three games against Kennesaw State.