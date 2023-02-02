Who's Playing
Kennesaw State @ Bellarmine
Current Records: Kennesaw State 17-6; Bellarmine 10-13
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Kennesaw State Owls will be on the road. The Owls and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. Kennesaw State will be strutting in after a win while Bellarmine will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. Kennesaw State enjoyed a cozy 85-72 victory over Lipscomb.
Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels this past Saturday, falling 73-63.
The Owls' victory brought them up to 17-6 while Bellarmine's loss pulled them down to 10-13. Kennesaw State is 11-5 after wins this year, and Bellarmine is 6-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bellarmine have won two out of their last three games against Kennesaw State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kennesaw State 75 vs. Bellarmine 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Bellarmine 84 vs. Kennesaw State 79
- Jan 29, 2021 - Bellarmine 84 vs. Kennesaw State 67