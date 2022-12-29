Who's Playing

Liberty @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Liberty 9-4; Bellarmine 5-8

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights and the Liberty Flames are set to square off in an Atlantic Sun matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Freedom Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Liberty winning the first 66-53 on the road and the Knights taking the second 53-50.

It looks like Bellarmine must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They took a 73-61 bruising from the Evansville Aces.

Meanwhile, Liberty took their contest at home last Wednesday with ease, bagging an 88-50 win over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Univ Mustangs.

Bellarmine is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Bellarmine came out on top in a nail-biter against the Flames when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 53-50. The Knights' victory shoved Liberty out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Odds

The Flames are a big 8-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Liberty have won two out of their last three games against Bellarmine.