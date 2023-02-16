Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Bellarmine

Current Records: North Alabama 16-11; Bellarmine 12-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bellarmine Knights are heading back home. Bellarmine and the North Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at KFC Yum! Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

This past Saturday, the Knights narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Queens University Royals 88-84.

Meanwhile, the Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. The Lions beat the Bisons 80-70.

Bellarmine came out on top in a nail-biter against North Alabama in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 69-65. Will Bellarmine repeat their success, or does North Alabama have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

Series History

Bellarmine have won all of the games they've played against North Alabama in the last four years.