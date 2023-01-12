Who's Playing

Stetson @ Bellarmine

Current Records: Stetson 9-6; Bellarmine 7-10

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are 3-1 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Knights and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall.

Bellarmine strolled past the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 75-62.

Meanwhile, Stetson beat the North Alabama Lions 95-85 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Bellarmine is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Bellarmine to 7-10 and the Hatters to 9-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Bellarmine have won three out of their last four games against Stetson.