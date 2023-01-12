Who's Playing
Stetson @ Bellarmine
Current Records: Stetson 9-6; Bellarmine 7-10
What to Know
The Bellarmine Knights are 3-1 against the Stetson Hatters since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Knights and Stetson will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall.
Bellarmine strolled past the Jacksonville State Gamecocks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 75-62.
Meanwhile, Stetson beat the North Alabama Lions 95-85 on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Bellarmine is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Bellarmine to 7-10 and the Hatters to 9-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knights are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Bellarmine have won three out of their last four games against Stetson.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Bellarmine 72 vs. Stetson 47
- Mar 04, 2021 - Stetson 73 vs. Bellarmine 70
- Jan 23, 2021 - Bellarmine 76 vs. Stetson 65
- Jan 22, 2021 - Bellarmine 67 vs. Stetson 62