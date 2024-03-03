Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Evansville 15-15, Belmont 18-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Evansville has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Curb Event Center.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 19 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Evansville found out the hard way on Wednesday. They lost to the Sycamores at home by a decisive 85-67 margin. Evansville has not had much luck with the Sycamores recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Evansville's loss came about despite a quality game from Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. Strawbridge Jr. didn't help Evansville's cause all that much against the Salukis on Sunday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Evansville struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bruins made easy work of the Racers on Wednesday and carried off a 83-61 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Belmont.

Belmont's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Cade Tyson, who shot 5-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, and Malik Dia, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Keishawn Davidson, who scored 13 points.

The Aces' loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 15-15. As for the Bruins, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 18-12 record this season.

Evansville was dealt a punishing 95-63 loss at the hands of the Bruins when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Evansville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Evansville.