Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Belmont and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 54-45 lead against Illinois State.

Belmont came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Illinois State 4-3, Belmont 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Illinois State is preparing for their first Missouri Valley matchup of the season on Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Belmont Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. The Redbirds are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Illinois State couldn't handle George Wash. and fell 72-64. The loss hurts even more since the Redbirds were up 43-30 with 13:31 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Chase Walker, who scored 18 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Dalton Banks, who went 6 for 10 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Illinois State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Belmont was able to grind out a solid victory over Gardner-Webb on Friday, taking the game 83-74. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bruins.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Belmont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Drew Scharnowski, who earned 11 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Lundblade, who posted 15 points in addition to two steals.

Illinois State's loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Belmont, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Illinois State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've drained 36.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Illinois State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Belmont is a solid 6-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bruins slightly, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Belmont and Illinois State both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.