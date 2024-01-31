Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Indiana State 18-3, Belmont 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Indiana State Sycamores and the Belmont Bruins are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 31st at Curb Event Center. Indiana State is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Braves by a score of 95-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Indiana State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jayson Kent led the charge by dropping a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds. Ryan Conwell was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, Belmont finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They walked away with a 74-65 victory over the Flames on Saturday.

The Sycamores' victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-3. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 26.4 points. As for the Bruins, their win bumped their record up to 12-9.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana State just can't miss this season, having made 51.1% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Indiana State against the Bruins in their previous matchup on January 13th as the team secured a 94-64 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 9-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Belmont.