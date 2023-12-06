Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Lipscomb 6-4, Belmont 6-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $46.00

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will head out on the road to face off against the Belmont Bruins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Curb Event Center. Lipscomb might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

After soaring to 82 points the game before, Lipscomb faltered in their matchup. The matchup between the Bisons and the Knights wasn't particularly close, with the Bisons falling 72-57. Lipscomb found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 14 to 4 on offense.

Derrin Boyd put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with 4 steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Belmont waltzed into Saturday's game with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Beacons by a score of 77-68.

Belmont's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 14 points along with 5 assists. Keishawn Davidson was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

The Bisons' loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Bruins, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

While only Belmont took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Belmont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Lipscomb in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lipscomb hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been even better at 82.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Belmont is a 4.5-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lipscomb.