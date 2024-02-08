Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Belmont looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Murray State. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.

Belmont came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Murray State 9-14, Belmont 12-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Murray State and the Bruins are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Curb Event Center. Murray State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Bruins.

Murray State came into Saturday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They put a hurting on the Panthers on the road to the tune of 71-43 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.8% better than the opposition, as Murray State's was.

Murray State relied on the efforts of Rob Perry, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and JaCobi Wood, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Perry didn't help Murray State's cause all that much against the Redbirds last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Belmont and the Bears on Saturday hardly resembled the 61-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Bruins took a 87-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Belmont has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Belmont had strong showings from Keishawn Davidson, who scored 22 points, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 15 points along with seven assists and two steals. Davidson is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Racers' win bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Bruins, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-11.

Murray State won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in February of 2023, slipping by the Bruins 83-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Murray State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Belmont is a slight 2-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Belmont and Murray State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.