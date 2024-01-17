Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: N. Iowa 9-8, Belmont 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Belmont is on a 11-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while N. Iowa is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Curb Event Center. Belmont is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

We saw a pretty high 164.5-over/under line set for Belmont's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were dealt a punishing 94-64 defeat at the hands of the Sycamores on Saturday. Belmont found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Keishawn Davidson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 12 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 70-60 victory over the Racers on Sunday.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Nate Heise, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Heise continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Kyle Pock was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

The Bruins' loss dropped their record down to 11-6. As for the Panthers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Belmont hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Belmont's way against N. Iowa when the teams last played back in November of 2023 as Belmont made off with a 90-70 win. Does Belmont have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Iowa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Belmont is a slight 1-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Belmont has won all of the games they've played against N. Iowa in the last year.