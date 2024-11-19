Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Oral Roberts 2-2, Belmont 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are taking a road trip to face off against the Belmont Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Curb Event Center. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, Oral Roberts blew past Haskell Indians, posting an 87-52 victory.

Oral Roberts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Haskell Indians only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Belmont earned a 79-71 win over Air Force on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bruins.

Belmont's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Isaiah Walker, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. The dominant performance gave Walker a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Sam Orme, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds.

The win got Oral Roberts back to even at 2-2. As for Belmont, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oral Roberts hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.