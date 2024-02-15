Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Belmont and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Southern Illinois.

Belmont came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Southern Illinois 16-9, Belmont 14-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Belmont Bruins are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 14th at Curb Event Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Illinois posted their closest win since December 5, 2023 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Redbirds 69-66.

Xavier Johnson was the offensive standout of the game as he almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Belmont scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Beacons with points to spare, taking the game 96-78. The win made it back-to-back wins for Belmont.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Belmont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 18 points along with six assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Keishawn Davidson, who scored 12 points.

The Salukis' win bumped their record up to 16-9. As for the Bruins, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-11.

Southern Illinois will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the three-point underdog. Those brave souls putting their money on Belmont against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-14 ATS record can't hold a candle to Southern Illinois' 16-7-1.

Southern Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over the Bruins in their previous matchup back in January, winning 73-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Illinois since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Belmont is a 3-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won both of the games they've played against Belmont in the last year.