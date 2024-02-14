Who's Playing

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Belmont Bruins are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 14th at Curb Event Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Illinois posted their closest win since December 5, 2023 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Redbirds 69-66.

Xavier Johnson was the offensive standout of the game as he almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Belmont scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They strolled past the Beacons with points to spare, taking the game 96-78. The win made it back-to-back wins for Belmont.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Belmont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 18 points along with six assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Keishawn Davidson, who scored 12 points.

The Salukis' win bumped their record up to 16-9. As for the Bruins, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-11.

Southern Illinois was able to grind out a solid win over the Bruins in their previous matchup back in January, winning 73-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Illinois since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won both of the games they've played against Belmont in the last year.