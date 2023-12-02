Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Valparaiso 4-3, Belmont 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Valparaiso has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Valparaiso Beacons and the Belmont Bruins will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Curb Event Center. Valparaiso might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, things could have been worse for the Beacons, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 83-65 loss to the Bulldogs. Valparaiso has struggled against Drake recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Belmont waltzed into Wednesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They blew past the Panthers 90-70.

Belmont's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cade Tyson led the charge by scoring 22 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 18 points along with 3 steals.

Their wins bumped the Beacons to 4-3 and the Bulldogs to 6-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Valparaiso have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Valparaiso lost to Belmont on the road by a decisive 74-59 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Can Valparaiso avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Valparaiso.