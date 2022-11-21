Who's Playing

Howard @ Belmont

Current Records: Howard 3-4; Belmont 2-3

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins will take on the Howard Bison at 3:15 p.m. ET Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

This past Saturday, the Bruins narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the George Mason Patriots 66-62. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and guard Ben Sheppard were among the main playmakers for Belmont as the former had 13 points in addition to six steals and the latter had 24 points.

Speaking of close games: Howard came out on top in a nail-biter against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday, sneaking past 63-59. The Bison got double-digit scores from four players: forward Shy Odom (14), guard Elijah Hawkins (12), forward Steve Settle III (12), and guard Marcus Dockery (10).

Belmont is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Belmont is now 2-3 while Howard sits at 3-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bruins have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the 349th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Odds

The Bruins are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.