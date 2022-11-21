Who's Playing

Howard @ Belmont

Current Records: Howard 3-4; Belmont 2-3

What to Know

The Howard Bison will square off against the Belmont Bruins at 3:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Bison sidestepped the Buffalo Bulls for a 63-59 win. Howard got double-digit scores from four players: forward Shy Odom (14), guard Elijah Hawkins (12), forward Steve Settle III (12), and guard Marcus Dockery (10).

Speaking of close games: things were close when Belmont and the George Mason Patriots clashed this past Saturday, but Belmont ultimately edged out the opposition 66-62. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and guard Ben Sheppard were among the main playmakers for Belmont as the former had 13 points in addition to six steals and the latter had 24 points.

The wins brought Howard up to 3-4 and the Bruins to 2-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bison have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.40% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Belmonts have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.