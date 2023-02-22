Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Belmont

Current Records: Indiana State 20-9; Belmont 19-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Missouri Valley battle as the Belmont Bruins and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bruins received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 70-56 to the Drake Bulldogs. Forward Cade Tyson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Indiana State had enough points to win and then some against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday, taking their matchup 80-64. Five players on Indiana State scored in the double digits: guard Trenton Gibson (17), guard Cooper Neese (16), guard Xavier Bledson (12), guard Courvoisier McCauley (12), and guard Julian Larry (10).

Indiana State's win lifted them to 20-9 while Belmont's loss dropped them down to 19-10. In Indiana State's victory, Cooper Neese had 16 points and Trenton Gibson had 17 points. We'll see if Belmont have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.