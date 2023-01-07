Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Belmont

Current Records: Missouri State 8-7; Belmont 10-6

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Belmont and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Curb Event Center.

The Bruins didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Illinois-Chicago Flames on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win. Belmont's guard Ben Sheppard did his thing and had 19 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, MSU made easy work of the Evansville Aces on Wednesday and carried off an 85-62 victory. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Chance Moore (19), guard Donovan Clay (17), forward Jonathan Mogbo (14), and forward Dalen Ridgnal (14). Chance Moore's performance made up for a slower game against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Belmont is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Bruins, who are 8-7 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Belmont to 10-6 and the Bears to 8-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Belmont and MSU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.