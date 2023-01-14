Who's Playing

Northern Iowa @ Belmont

Current Records: Northern Iowa 9-8; Belmont 12-6

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Northern Iowa Panthers are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bruins didn't have too much trouble with the Valparaiso Beacons on the road on Tuesday as they won 74-59. Belmont's guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points and six assists. Gillespie had some trouble finding his footing against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Murray State Racers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Northern Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. Northern Iowa came out on top against MSU by a score of 75-67. The Panthers got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bowen Born (23), guard Landon Wolf (15), forward Cole Henry (14), and guard Tytan Anderson (11). That makes it three consecutive games in which Tytan Anderson has had at least ten rebounds.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Northern Iowa have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped Belmont to 12-6 and Northern Iowa to 9-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Bruins are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.