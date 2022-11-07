Who's Playing

Ohio @ Belmont

The Ohio Bobcats and the Belmont Bruins will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Curb Event Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Bobcats finished last year at 25-10 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Belmont ended up 25-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Vanderbilt Commodores 82-71.

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.