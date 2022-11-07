Who's Playing

Ohio @ Belmont

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Ohio Bobcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Curb Event Center. Belmont ended up 25-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Vanderbilt Commodores 82-71. Meanwhile, after a 25-10 record last season, Ohio comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.

The Bruins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.