Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Belmont

Current Records: Tarleton State 1-1; Belmont 1-2

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will square off against the Belmont Bruins at 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Tarleton State will be strutting in after a win while Belmont will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Texans simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Kansas Christian Falcons at home 95-49.

Meanwhile, the Bruins were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 77-75 to the Lipscomb Bisons. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Belmont had been the slight favorite coming in.

Tarleton State's victory brought them up to 1-1 while Belmont's defeat pulled them down to 1-2. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Texans enter the contest with only 65.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Bruins have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.70% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.