Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ Belmont

Current Records: Tennessee State 13-16; Belmont 24-6

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins are 11-2 against the Tennessee State Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bruins and Tennessee State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 6 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Belmont took a serious blow against the Murray State Racers on Thursday, falling 76-43. Guard Ben Sheppard had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Tennessee State laid on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Tennessee State's victory lifted them to 13-16 while Belmont's defeat dropped them down to 24-6. We'll see if Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if the Bruins bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Belmont have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Tennessee State.