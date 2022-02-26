Who's Playing
Tennessee State @ Belmont
Current Records: Tennessee State 13-16; Belmont 24-6
What to Know
The Belmont Bruins are 11-2 against the Tennessee State Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Bruins and Tennessee State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 6 p.m. ET at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Belmont took a serious blow against the Murray State Racers on Thursday, falling 76-43. Guard Ben Sheppard had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown Tennessee State laid on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Tennessee State's victory lifted them to 13-16 while Belmont's defeat dropped them down to 24-6. We'll see if Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if the Bruins bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Curb Event Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Belmont have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Tennessee State.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Belmont 88 vs. Tennessee State 61
- Dec 18, 2020 - Belmont 88 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Dec 08, 2020 - Belmont 79 vs. Tennessee State 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Belmont 72 vs. Tennessee State 65
- Feb 13, 2020 - Belmont 74 vs. Tennessee State 51
- Feb 14, 2019 - Belmont 77 vs. Tennessee State 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Belmont 92 vs. Tennessee State 74
- Feb 24, 2018 - Belmont 84 vs. Tennessee State 59
- Feb 08, 2018 - Tennessee State 64 vs. Belmont 56
- Feb 25, 2017 - Belmont 68 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Jan 28, 2017 - Belmont 93 vs. Tennessee State 76
- Feb 28, 2016 - Tennessee State 87 vs. Belmont 72
- Jan 24, 2016 - Belmont 103 vs. Tennessee State 95