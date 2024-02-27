Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bethune-Cook. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alabama State 47-36.

If Bethune-Cook. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-14 in no time. On the other hand, Alabama State will have to make due with a 12-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Alabama State 12-15, Bethune-Cook. 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama State Hornets and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 26th at Moore Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game Alabama State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Hornets couldn't handle the Rattlers and fell 73-65. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138.5 point over/under.

Even though they lost, Alabama State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida A&M only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Wildcats sidestepped the Bulldogs for a 63-61 victory.

The Hornets' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-15. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.5 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 13-14.

Alabama State came up short against the Wildcats when the teams last played on February 3rd, falling 79-68. Can Alabama State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Alabama State.