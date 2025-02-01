Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Alabama State 8-12, Bethune-Cook. 7-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama State Hornets and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gymnasium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Alabama State will head out to face Bethune-Cook. after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. Alabama State fell 80-69 to Texas So. The Hornets haven't had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Even though they lost, Alabama State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas So. only pulled down nine.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Alcorn State by a score of 70-61. The Wildcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Alabama State's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-12. As for Bethune-Cook., their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Alabama State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Bethune-Cook., though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, Bethune-Cook. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State came up short against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 90-84. Can Alabama State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Alabama State.