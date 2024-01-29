Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Alcorn State 4-15, Bethune-Cook. 9-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alcorn State Braves and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 29th at Moore Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Alcorn State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They came out on top against the Rattlers by a score of 76-67 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17% better than the opposition, a fact Bethune-Cook. proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-71 win over the Tigers. With that victory, Bethune-Cook. brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

The Braves' win bumped their record up to 4-15. As for the Wildcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-10 record this season.

Alcorn State will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Alcorn State is playing as the underdog, but their 5-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Alcorn State and Bethune-Cook. pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Bethune-Cook. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Alcorn State.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Bethune-Cook..