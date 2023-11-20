Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-2, Bethune-Cook. 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will head out on the road to face off against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Moore Gym. Charleston Southern might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 22 turnovers on Friday.

After soaring to 102 points the game before, Charleston Southern faltered in their match. They were dealt a punishing 87-53 loss at the hands of the Wolfpack. Charleston Southern was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-23.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Bethune-Cook. proved on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 104-63 win over the Eagles. With Bethune-Cook. ahead 56-31 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Buccaneers' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Wildcats, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Charleston Southern is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston Southern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bethune-Cook. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Bethune-Cook. is a 3-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charleston Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.