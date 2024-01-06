Who's Playing
Florida A&M Rattlers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats
Current Records: Florida A&M 2-9, Bethune-Cook. 5-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida
What to Know
After five games on the road, Bethune-Cook. is heading back home. The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Bethune-Cook. was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. Their painful 85-62 loss to the Bulldogs might stick with them for a while. Bethune-Cook. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-22.
Despite the loss, Bethune-Cook. got a solid performance out of Jakobi Heady, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for Bethune-Cook. was Dhashon Dyson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Gamecocks, falling 94-62.
Despite their defeat, Florida A&M saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ja'Derryus Eatmon, who scored 14 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Eatmon has scored all season.
The Wildcats have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for the Rattlers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-9.
Everything went Bethune-Cook.'s way against Florida A&M when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as Bethune-Cook. made off with a 91-70 win. Does Bethune-Cook. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Bethune-Cook. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida A&M.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Bethune-Cook. 91 vs. Florida A&M 70
- Jan 02, 2023 - Bethune-Cook. 67 vs. Florida A&M 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - Florida A&M 84 vs. Bethune-Cook. 73
- Jan 03, 2022 - Bethune-Cook. 66 vs. Florida A&M 59
- Mar 05, 2020 - Bethune-Cook. 72 vs. Florida A&M 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida A&M 73 vs. Bethune-Cook. 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - Florida A&M 64 vs. Bethune-Cook. 56
- Feb 23, 2019 - Bethune-Cook. 67 vs. Florida A&M 54
- Mar 01, 2018 - Bethune-Cook. 89 vs. Florida A&M 77
- Jan 13, 2018 - Bethune-Cook. 99 vs. Florida A&M 81