Grambling Tigers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Grambling 4-11, Bethune-Cook. 6-8

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Grambling has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Grambling Tigers and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym.

Grambling's 22-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 54-52.

Bethune-Cook. can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 98-86 win over the Rattlers. The win was just what Bethune-Cook. needed coming off of a 85-62 defeat in their prior contest.

The Tigers' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-11. As for the Wildcats, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-8.

Grambling strolled past Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 87-72. Does Grambling have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bethune-Cook. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Grambling has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bethune-Cook..