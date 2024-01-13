Who's Playing
Grambling Tigers @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats
Current Records: Grambling 4-11, Bethune-Cook. 6-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida
What to Know
Grambling has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Grambling Tigers and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moore Gym.
Grambling's 22-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 54-52.
Bethune-Cook. can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They rang in the new year with a 98-86 win over the Rattlers. The win was just what Bethune-Cook. needed coming off of a 85-62 defeat in their prior contest.
The Tigers' loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-11. As for the Wildcats, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-8.
Grambling strolled past Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 87-72. Does Grambling have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bethune-Cook. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Grambling has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Bethune-Cook..
- Mar 08, 2023 - Grambling 87 vs. Bethune-Cook. 72
- Feb 27, 2023 - Grambling 66 vs. Bethune-Cook. 54
- Jan 07, 2023 - Grambling 76 vs. Bethune-Cook. 70
- Feb 28, 2022 - Bethune-Cook. 69 vs. Grambling 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Grambling 68 vs. Bethune-Cook. 66
- Nov 21, 2017 - Bethune-Cook. 87 vs. Grambling 78