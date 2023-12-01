Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Incarnate Word 3-4, Bethune-Cook. 3-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Bethune-Cook.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 69-48 defeat to the Lancers. Bethune-Cook. found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.8% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Cardinals had to settle for a 67-65 loss against the Gamecocks on Sunday. Incarnate Word has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Wildcats now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Cardinals, they now also have a losing record at 3-4.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Incarnate Word is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bethune-Cook. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Incarnate Word struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. and Incarnate Word both have 1 win in their last 2 games.