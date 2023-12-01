Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Incarnate Word 3-4, Bethune-Cook. 3-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gym -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at Moore Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Sunday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Cardinals had to settle for a 67-65 loss against the Gamecocks.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 69-48 punch to the gut against the Lancers. Bethune-Cook. found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.8% worse than the opposition.

The Cardinals now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Wildcats, they now also have a losing record at 3-4.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Incarnate Word have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bethune-Cook. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Incarnate Word beat Bethune-Cook. 77-65 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Incarnate Word since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. and Incarnate Word both have 1 win in their last 2 games.